Memphis man indicted for murder of mother's boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted for an April murder on Mosby Avenue.

Ricky Rogers, 35, was shot and killed during an argument with his girlfriend’s 19-year-old son.

Police say Carreyon Pryor pulled out a gun and shot Rogers several times.

Pryor, who turned himself into homicide detectives, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder.