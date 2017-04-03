Meet Furry Friend Turbo!

Let’s meet today’s furry friend. His name is Turbo and he’s a year old.

Turbo was surrendered to Memphis Animal Services because his owner couldn’t give him the attention he needs.

Turbo is a very active dog who needs a home where he can really be part of the family, and get the exercise he requires.

He loves to run and play.

He’s very friendly and we’re told he gets along well with children and other animals.

Turbo’s adoption fee is $75 which includes neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Plus, you get a collar, leash and I.D. tag!

Turbo’s I.D. #A294628