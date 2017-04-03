Man charged with double shooting in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged after two men were shot in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ricky Mabry has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
His bond has been set at $150,000.
On March 30, 25-year-old Joshua Flemmons and 38-year-old Patrick Spearman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard.
Police say Mabry surrendered to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
34.366495 -89.519248