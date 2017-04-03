× Man charged with double shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged after two men were shot in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ricky Mabry has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

On March 30, 25-year-old Joshua Flemmons and 38-year-old Patrick Spearman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Police say Mabry surrendered to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.