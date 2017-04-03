Family searches for answers in the deadly accident of their 18-year-old niece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "If anybody knows anything about what happened, please contact local authorities," said Michael Wilson, speaking about his 19-year-old niece who was hit by a car Saturday night.

"We just, we just ask for your help," said Wilson.

The family of Chelsea Williams has questions about how she was hit by a car on busy Winchester Road near Ross.

"To hit her and left her. You wouldn't even do an animal like that, wouldn't do an animal like that," sayid Wilson.

According to police reports, Chelsea and her 19-year-old boyfriend were trying to get help because she didn't feel well.

They drove to the closest fire station.

Somehow Chelsea walked out into the street and was hit by a dark vehicle that kept going.

"I don't know if there was a confrontation beforehand, but we know Chelsea. I want everyone to know her name is Chelsea and she wouldn't run out in the middle of the street."

WREG talked to her boyfriend, 19-year-old Elvin Bernard, who declined to go on camera.

He said during dinner Chelsea started complaining that she didn't feel well and that her heart was racing.

She asked to be taken to the hospital. Bernard said it only got worse as they drove, and Chelsea told him there was a fire station close by and to take her there.

He said a brick wall in front made it hard to find the entrance, but he and Chelsea got out and started banging on the window.

Bernard told WREG one minute Chelsea was right there beside him and the next -- he heard a loud thump. He turned and saw Chelsea's body in the road.

Bernard said he did what he could, giving her mouth to mouth as he tried calling 911.

Chelsea was taken off life support Monday afternoon.

Her family is dealing with grief and searching for answers.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.