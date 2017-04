Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Carolyn Percival of Woodland Presbyterian School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Carolyn teaches fifth and sixth grade Language Arts and loves listening to the ideas and thoughts of her students!

We congratulate and thank Carolyn for making a difference in the lives of young people.

