× 368 animals rescued from south Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than 360 animals were confiscated from a home off Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control rescued 111 rabbits, 182 quail, 58 pigeons and 27 chickens after receiving a complaint about hoarding from neighbors last week.

The owner surrendered the animals after MACC responded to investigate.

The animals are currently being held at the shelter. Staff members are working with rescue organizations to place them into safe homes.

Metro officials said this is the largest bird and small animal hoarding case they have ever been involved in.

If you want to help, officials are asking for the community to donate Timothy hay, fresh veggies, towels, rabbit pellets and washcloths.