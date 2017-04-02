× Severe storms, damaging winds in the forecast for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a beautiful day, but severe storms are headed our way.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected through Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Areas around Batesville, Helena-West Helena, Clarksdale, Oxford and Tupelo could all see the worst potential for severe weather over the next few hours.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Coahoma, Quitman, Panola and Lafayette. Coahoma, Quitman and Panola counties were previously under a warning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, followed by large hail and heavy downpours.

There’s just a marginal risk for severe weather in the Memphis metro area, but there’s an slight risk in the southern portion of our viewing area, and the enhanced risk (orange on the picture to the left) has been moving further north.

Since the morning, the threat for tornadoes has decreased along with the threat of large hail, while the threat for damaging winds has risen slightly.

There could also be some flash flooding in areas with heavy rainfall.

The threat closer to Memphis is greatest before midnight and then will dwindle slowly overnight into predawn hours, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s also a tornado watch in effect just south of the WREG viewing area until 2 a.m. Tuesday.