Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene, police said.

A witness told police the victim wasn’t feeling well and was trying to get medical attention at the fire station in the 6600 block of Winchester Road.

After banging on the door, the victim ran into the road and was hit by a car, the witness said.

The car didn’t stay on the scene after the collision, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.