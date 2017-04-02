Niece of former U of M basketball player and Globetrotter hurt in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The niece of former University of Memphis basketball player and Harlem Globetrotter Michael Wilson is fighting for her life after being hit by a car late Saturday night in Hickory Hill.

Police said they got a call around 11:30 p.m. about a hit-and-run in front of a fire station in the 6600 block of Winchester.

Family members said Chelsea Williams, 18, was with her boyfriend when she was hit.

Relatives said the boyfriend told police they had just left a restaurant nearby when Chelsea complained of stomach or chest pains. The boyfriend said he pulled into the fire station for medical help, and at some point Chelsea ran into the street and was hit by a car that did not stop.

Chelsea's aunt said that doesn't sound like the teen, and they are trying get answers from police about what happened.

"Chelsea wouldn't run into the street. My scenario is different. I haven't shared it with anybody. I just know my niece would not run into the street; she's not a kid, she's 18 years old," said Latoya Wilson.

She said her brother, Michael Wilson, is on his way from Washington, D.C. to be with the family.

She is asking anyone who saw anything to contact police.

"She's fighting for her life, and if somebody has some information about her I wish they would come forward. It will help bring some type of relief to the family right now," said Latoya.

Chelsea is a freshman at the University of Memphis. Family members said she is now on life support.

Police said she was possibly hit by a driver in a black sedan.

If you have any information that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.