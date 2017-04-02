× 67-year-old missing for almost 5 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been no sight of Michael McCaster for almost five months.

Police have issued a City Watch alert for McCaster, 67.

He walked away from his home in the 5800 block of Tam Oshanter Avenue on Nov. 7.

According to the alert, he usually returns after several days, but by now, it’s been several months.

McCaster does not have his medication with him, according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a leather cap, gray jeans and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you see him or know where he may be, call police at (901) 545-2677 or missing persons at (901) 636-4479.