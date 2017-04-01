× Kidnapping victim found shot to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been found dead after he was kidnapped.

Police found Luis Santiago, 39, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound Friday in the 3300 block of Getwell Road.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Santiago’s wife told police two suspects forced them into their truck and robbed them. The suspects then assaulted the wife, police said.

At some point during the abduction, the wife was able to escape the car and call for help.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Kevvon Clark. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the second suspect is still unknown.

If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.