MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The section of I-55 that was closed has reopened already, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

All lanes are open now.

The multi-mile section, from the Arkansas side of the river to the I-55/I-240 junction, was shut down for construction as crews worked to remove an old abandoned railroad bridge that had been deemed a hazard.

They were scheduled to work until Monday morning, but they finished early.