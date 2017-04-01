Blues legends joining forces against prostate cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stage has been set for two blues legends and one great cause.

Buddy Guy and Bobby Rush are joining forces for their Blues 4 Prostate Cancer Education Tour. The concert is connecting blues to prostate cancer awareness and kicks off Sunday in Memphis.

Prostate cancer affects one in every eight men.

Guy's own brother recently died from the disease.

His daughter, Carlise Guy, and Rush were on Live at 9 Friday to discuss how prostate screenings save lives.

"That's pretty much what I try to express to them — we love them, we need them, and they need to have this exam, it's very simple and it's an easy one to combat," Carlise Guy said.

"I know Buddy was passionate about it; so was I because I had lost a son and a brother also with the disease, and so many friends that I knew had it, and I would always be passionate about it, because it's in my family, to make sure that I did all I could when I could," Rush said.

The 2017 Blues 4 Prostate Cancer Education Tour is Sunday at Minglewood Hall. The show fill feature Rush, Guy, the Bo-Keys, the Southern Avenue Band and blues great Vasti Jackson.