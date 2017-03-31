× Wisconsin couple donates “Cinderella” prom dress to girl with Down Syndrome

STEVENS POINT, Wi. — After watching the viral video of a Kansas girl’s prom-posal, an elderly Wisconsin couple knew they wanted to help.

Norma and Floyd Grode planned a surprise 15-year-old Carlie Wittman will never forget.

Floyd told WAOW, “We were watching Channel 9, and when them two young people came on we both fell in love with them right away.”

The story reminded the couple of their daughter, Cathy, who has cerebral palsy.

They immediately wanted to make Carlie’s prom night even more special and enlisted the help of their other daughter, Kay Setterman, who manages Circle The Date in Stevens Point.

After getting in contact with Carlie’s parents, Setterman was given the tip that she was looking for a “Cinderella” type gown. She then selected the dress, matching jewelry, a garter, suspenders, and a bowtie all to match for her special night.

Setterman surprised Carlie with all the gifts over video chat.

“She started jumping and clapping and crying and she was so happy and it just made everything so special and so great. It was amazing,” Setterman said.

Floyd and Norma, the store owner, employees, and surrounding community members all donated about $600 for the surprise.