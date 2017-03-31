× Wife of Amber Alert suspect files for divorce

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — The wife of Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins has filed divorce papers amid the ongoing search for Elizabeth Thomas.

In the court documents filed Friday, Jill Cummins cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce, adding Tad was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

Cummins is accused of kidnapping the 15-year-old student.

Prior to their disappearance, Cummins was fired from his job as a teacher at Elizabeth’s school after allegations were brought forward, accusing him of inappropriate contact.

On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the two had been spotted in Oklahoma City on March 15. They were heading into a Walmart store.

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.