Two teens recovering after being shot in Hickory Hill shopping center parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in a Hickory Hill parking lot as they tried to tend to car issues. Luckily, the victims were able to get help at a nearby fire station.

Just hours after shots rang out in a parking lot and an over-heated car full of passengers was left riddled with bullets, many customers walked in the very same area, care free.

“It doesn’t happen every day. If it did, I wouldn’t be coming over here every day.”

Derek Strickland had no idea an 18-year-old and 14-year-old were shot in this parking lot just before midnight Thursday night as they waited for their car to cool down.

“They need to get some security out here that much I know. I say that because I am security myself,” added Strickland.

According to police, besides the two victims who were shot, there were three other people in the car when another vehicle, possibly silver, pulled up and opened fire. Thankfully the victims got help quickly by going next door to the fire station for help.

“With the fire station being strategically planted I’m glad they were able to get over there and get the help they needed,” said Derrick Reed.

Strickland said even though the teens were having car issues, no one should ever take a break from being vigilant.

“You always have to watch and be aware of your surroundings anyway.”

He says from now on he’s going to take precautions.

Both victims are in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information or a motive in this shooting.