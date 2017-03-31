× Two teenagers shot in Walmart parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after a shooting in a busy parking lot in Hickory Hill overnight.

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday morning outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Riverdale and East Shelby Drive.

Police say five people were sitting inside a black car when someone in a white vehicle drove up and started shooting.

Two teenagers — a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old — were injured.

Their friends took them to a nearby fire station for help.

From there, they were taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the store to help identify the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.