Three people charged after Atlanta bridge collapse

ATLANTA — Three people have been arrested in connection to the fire that led to the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta.

Basil Eleby has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property and two others were charged with criminal trespass, WSB is reporting.

The blaze started around 6:15 p.m. closing both the northbound and southbound lanes, and several nearby roads for hours Thursday and Friday.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started, but officials said they do know the repairs will take several months to complete.