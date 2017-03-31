× Teen wanted in kidnapping man, robbing then assaulting his wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who police say kidnapped and robed a couple, before assaulting the female victim.

The incident was reported Thursday.

The female victim told authorities she and Luis Santiago were forced into their truck in the 4200 block of New Willow by two male suspects and robbed. The suspects then assaulted the female victim, police say.

At some point during the abduction, the female victim was able to escape the car and call for help.

A City Watch was later issued for Santiago describing the suspect’s vehicle as a white car with a camper on the back and TN tags 3A93B3.

Now police are searching for 17-year-old Kevvon Clark. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The identity of the second suspect is still unknown.

If you can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.