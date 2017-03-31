× Students treated after pepper spray used at Colonial Middle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several students were taken to the nurse’s office after a security officer was forced to use pepper spray inside a local middle school.

Memphis police were called to Colonial Middle School after a fight broke out between two students during lunch period.

In a recorded message sent out to parents, the principal said one of the girls involved became defiant, refusing to be escorted away. After repeated attempts to calm her down, the security officer used pepper spray.

Several students nearby became irritated by the chemical and were treated by the school nurse.

The student has been issued juvenile summons. The school also said they would be disciplining the students involved.