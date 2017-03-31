× South Memphis bar and grill closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local sports bar is no longer in business after it was declared a public nuisance.

Maxcine’s Sports Bar and Grill in the 1700 block of Castalia Street has recently been the scene of numerous fights, robberies, drug use and shootings, the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit said.

During the closure Thursday night, several customers were arrested for illegally selling liquor, drugs, weapons and operating as security without a license.

The owners are scheduled to be in court on Monday.