Sheriff’s deputies offer safety tips after three traffic accidents end with carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three carjackings in just two days has some Memphis drivers on edge.

That's because in each case the drivers were bumped from behind first and robbed after they got out of their vehicles to access the damage.

One of the carjackings took place on I-55 near East Shelby Drive, the other on I-55 near Brooks Road and a third on I-240 near Walnut Grove.

Friday, Shelby County Sheriff''s deputies told WREG there are things drivers can do to prevent themselves from being a victim in a similar situation.

"Don't need to jump out of the car immediately, but you do need to be aware of your surroundings. You need to check your mirrors out, look around outside your car, figure out what kind of area you are in, and if it's in the area you don't feel comfortable getting out of your car or the person behind you is not necessarily somebody you are perfectly comfortable getting out of your car with then you need to pull to a more densely populated area and call 911 immediately," said Sgt. Mickey Keaton.

Sgt. Keaton said tell the 911 operator where you are, give them a description of your vehicle and the other vehicle involved in the accident, and motion for the other driver to follow you to safe, well lit area where there are other people around.

"Again, if you look in your rearview mirror and there are four people in the car and you're driving by yourself on low lit, two lane road then you really want to reassess pulling over immediately," said Sgt. Keaton.

Sgt. Keaton said if the driver refuses to follow you and takes off try and get their license plate number.

In one of the recent carjackings the victims said the suspects where driving an older model, black Honda Civic.

If you have any information that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.