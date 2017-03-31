× I-40 closed at Covington Pike following semi crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted off of I-40 following a crash Friday evening.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported around 6:07 in the eastbound lanes near the Covington Pike exit.

It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the crash including a semitruck, which ended up going over the median. Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at this time.

Please use caution as you are traveling through this area.