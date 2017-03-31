I-40 closed at Covington Pike following semi crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is being diverted off of I-40 following a crash Friday evening.
According to TDOT, the crash was reported around 6:07 in the eastbound lanes near the Covington Pike exit.
It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the crash including a semitruck, which ended up going over the median. Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at this time.
Please use caution as you are traveling through this area.
35.149534 -90.048980