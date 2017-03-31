× Mylan issues voluntary recall of EpiPens

NEW YORK — Mylan has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPens in the United States.

According to the company, there have been two reports that suggest there may be a defect with the devices, making them difficult to activate in an emergency situation.

Mylan has already issued a recall on several lots previous to Friday’s announcement, but said they expanded it out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled product was distributed by Mylan between December 2015 and July 2016.

If you have one of the recalled EpiPens, you are urged to contact your pharmacy for a replacement.

The company said do not get rid of your current EpiPen until you have a replacement.

