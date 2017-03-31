Man bitten by Copperhead inside Arkansas Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a Copperhead inside a Walmart store.
According to THV11, the incident happened in Jacksonville, Arkansas, just northeast of Little Rock.
Animal Control officials said the snake was de-veined, which indicates it could be someone’s pet. The snake’s front two fangs were also removed, but the venomous glands were not.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
It’s unclear how the snake made it’s way into the Walmart store.
34.866200 -92.110146