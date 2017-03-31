× Man bitten by Copperhead inside Arkansas Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was rushed to the hospital after he was bitten by a Copperhead inside a Walmart store.

According to THV11, the incident happened in Jacksonville, Arkansas, just northeast of Little Rock.

Animal Control officials said the snake was de-veined, which indicates it could be someone’s pet. The snake’s front two fangs were also removed, but the venomous glands were not.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear how the snake made it’s way into the Walmart store.