Former Memphis police officer sentenced in wife’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis police officer has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in the death of her wife.

Jaselyn Grant was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2017.

According to authorities, Grant got into a fight with 29-year-old Keara Crowder after getting off of work. After several hours of arguing, Grant placed two guns on a TV stand and said, “We’re gonna settle this now.”

That’s when she picked up the gun and pointed it at the 12-year-old. Crowder also picked up a weapon and told her son to run.

The 12-year-old told authorities he heard several shots, then turned to see Grant shoot at him.

Grant shot Crowder three times, killing her.

The District Attorney’s Office said Grant is not eligible for parole.

She was also given a concurrent sentence of four years for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.