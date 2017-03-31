Fire Museum Dalmations get their own gear!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Dalmatians at the Memphis Fire Museum got a very special gift.

Lottie Dot, Izzy and Astro received their own turnouts, also known as fire fighting safety gear.

Lion Total Care, which helps to repair and maintain the gear of Memphis firefighters, helped to make the turnouts for the dogs and presented them with their own gear Friday.

The trio provide services to the community, helping to educate people about fire safety at the Fire Museum and other locations in the area.

For more information about the Fire Museum, click here.