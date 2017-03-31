Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins confirmed in Oklahoma March 15

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were in Oklahoma March 15.

Both were caught on camera at a Walmart on the East I-240 Service Road.

According to the TBI, Cummins used cash to buy food.

Authorities say Cummins kidnapped Thomas March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee.

The TBI said, “The school district in Maury County terminated Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year.”

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

Thursday, there was a false sighting of the pair in Collierville.