Drivers worry about traffic mess as I-55 shuts down for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "There`s gonna be a whole lot of beeping, honking and stuff that can cause a lot of headache."
Residents certainly have concerns about the traffic troubles expected this weekend after crews shutdown a multi-mile stretch of I-55 spanning from the Arkansas side of the river all the way to the I-240 junction.
"I`m sure it`ll make traffic worse for the new bridge, `cause, I mean, that`s the only access over here now," said driver Makiah Nowlin.
Nowlin, who lives in Arkansas and depends on the I-55 bridge to come into Memphis, said he's already anticipating what his drive might be like.
"It`ll be an inconvenience."
It was the same for drivers taking 55 North Friday evening.
We watched as a steady stream of headlights poured off the interstate onto South Parkway as drivers were rerouted.
"Sounds like it could be a mess."
It's a mess alright, especially for Peria Gober who's just hearing about the closures right as they were happening.
"Traffic is bad enough."
"Don`t need this?"
"Don`t need this. No!"