Drivers taking I-55 South this weekend will have to find alternative routes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Drivers should expect some slow downs this weekend getting to and from downtown Memphis.

A section of I-55 between McLemore and South Parkway will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

TDOT is asking drivers to take alternative routes as it tears down an abandoned railway bridge.

I-55 northbound will be detoured at the I-55/I-240 junction.

I-55 southbound will be detoured at the I-40/I-55 junction.

I-55 Southbound local traffic will have access to Exit 11 (West McLemore Avenue/Presidents Island)

I-55 Northbound local traffic will have access to Exit 10 (South Parkway West)

Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction area.