COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Collierville are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

Police say someone walked into the First South Bank ar 369 South Byhalia Road around 11:35 Friday morning.

The suspect gave a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect left in a maroon Dodge Avenger, going south on Byhalia Road.

A vague description was given of the robber.