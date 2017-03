× Child in critical condition after hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Raines and Millbranch shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The driver of a black Ford Mustang hit the child then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.