Another sexual assault being investigated at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — A sexual assault is being investigated at Ole Miss.

The assault reportedly took place early this morning on campus near Poole Drive.

Our Jessica Gertler is in Oxford gathering more information and will interview the chief of police at Ole Miss at 1:30 on our Facebook page.

Last Friday, an assault was reported at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on Chapel Lane around 11 p.m.

ATO has been cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police Chief Tim Potts said there is no reason to believe the events are connected.