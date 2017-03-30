× Storm knocks down trees, causes power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people in the Memphis area are without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area overnight.

The storms moved through Memphis around midnight, knocking down several trees and power lines.

In the High Point Terrace area, a tree fell onto North Highland St., partially blocking the street near Mimosa Ave.

In Highland Heights, another tree fell on Given Ave., blocking part of that street.

Luckily, there are no reports of any serious damage to homes or any injuries.

As of 4AM, around 3,100 MLGW customers were without power. That’s down from around 5,000 at the height of the storm.

It could take hours for crews to restore electricity to all neighborhoods.