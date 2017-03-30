× Second man carjacked after being rear-ended on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was carjacked after being rear-ended on I-240 early Thursday morning.

The victim told police he was hit around 4:20 a.m. on I-240 north near Walnut Grove.

Both cars pulled onto the shoulder and the victim got out of his car.

That’s when he said a passenger in the car that hit him got out with a handgun pointed at the ground between the two men.

The suspect went to the victim’s car.

As the victim approached, the man with the gun said, “Do you want a bullet in your a**?”

The suspect drove off in the victim’s 2015 Chevy Cruze.

The victim walked to Baptist Hospital where he called police.

The stolen car was found at the Hillview Apartments on Alcy using Onstar.

The suspects were described as two black males in a dark car with a headlight out on the passenger side.

This is the second similar incident in as many days.

Tuesday night, a man was rear-ended and carjacked on I-55 near Brooks Road.