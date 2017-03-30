× Police called to 100 North Main for third time in a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once again, blue lights flickered in the shadows of the 38-floor tall Memphis icon, as city code enforcement officers took a walk-around after debris came crashing down around 2 p.m.

This is the third time in the past week officers have been called to 100 North Main Street.

“Steps are being taken now to deal with the problems.”

Attorneys for both the city and the building owners were back in Shelby County Environmental Court Thursday morning, meeting privately with Judge Larry Potter.

He wouldn’t elaborate on exactly what they’re doing to secure the building after last week’s arson and vandalism case, or how they plan to comply with city building codes, but said he’s hoping they will soon.