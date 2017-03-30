× MPD releases tips to protect yourself from carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are working a third carjacking of a motorist on a Memphis interstate.

According to reports, all three happened either on I-240 and I-55 during the early morning hours when traffic is light. In each case, the suspects bump the victim’s vehicle then robs and carjacks them when they get out to look at the damage.

Authorities said motorists should always practice good driving techniques; don’t be on your phone and try not to appear distracted or vulnerable.

If this happens to you, police said it is lawful to drive to a safe, well-lit area like a police, fire or gas station and call law enforcement. It’s not necessary to get out of your car.

They recommended checking out the other vehicle involved in the accident in the rear view or side mirrors. If they look suspicious or make you uneasy, continue driving and motion for them to follow you.

If possible, you should also note the person’s description, their car make and model, and their license plate number.

Do NOT pull over unless there are people in the area.