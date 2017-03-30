Horn Lake police searching for suspects accused of armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. -- Police in Horn Lake are working to identify suspects accused of holding a man at gun point and robbing him in his driveway.

"Nobody should be scared in your own front yard in your own driveway," said neighbor John Dulaney.

Police said as soon as the man stepped out of his car, he was met with guns and the suspects demanded his wallet.

Shenyssa Blackmon just moved to the neighborhood and says this makes her rethink her decision.

"Makes me feel like I may have made a bad decision by moving here."

Now, she just wants the crooks caught so it doesn’t happen again.

"I feel like it it’s that easy someone will do it again in this same neighborhood," added Blackmon.

Dulaney said he’s not worried about it happening again and he says if the intruders try it he’ll be ready.

"I do have a carry permit and I will use a gun I have done it before," said Blackmon.

Sending a clear message to whoever wandered into their neighborhood that they aren’t welcome.

Investigators told WREG the suspect used a brown sedan as the getaway car.