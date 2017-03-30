Here’s how to stop those annoying, and illegal, robocalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- If you've recently gotten a lot of robocalls on your phone lately, you're not alone.

Several folks have reported an uptick lately.

The good news is the federal government just proposed new rules that would give wireless companies more power to block those unwanted calls.

In the meantime, there are a couple of things you can do.

Don't answer the phone. Robocallers are just trying to find out if someone is on the other end, so don't give them the answer.

Block the number with your phone or an app.

Be careful when signing up for things that you're not giving people permission to call you.

Be sure you sign up for your state's 'do not call list.'

Phone companies would be able to take on “ID spoofing,” through which someone can make it look like they’re calling from a different number.

You can also file a complaint with the FCC or the regulator in your state.