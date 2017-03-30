× Fire causes portion of Atlanta interstate to collapse

ATLANTA — A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire broke out under the busy highway during afternoon rush hour traffic.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta fire officials said they struck at least two alarms to try to fight the fire. They believe the fire was fueled by giant spools of plastic utility conduits which were being stored under the overpass.

Prior to the collapse, structural engineers said they were worried about the fire melting the metal under the bridge.

No firefighters have been hurt fighting the blaze.

Traffic stuck on the interstate was being turned around and routed onto Interstate 75 and surface streets.