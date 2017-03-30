× Fayette County teacher indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor

ROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Fayette County teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kristen Phillips is a teacher at Rossville Christian Academy.

She is charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Exploitation of a Minor and Fabricating or Manipulating Evidence.

A Fayette County Grand Jury has indicted Phillips on five counts related to a relationship with at least two teenagers.

Legal documents say events took place in 2016.

Our Shay Arthur is speaking with her attorney who says there is more to the story.