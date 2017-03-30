Fayette County teacher indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor
ROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Fayette County teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Kristen Phillips is a teacher at Rossville Christian Academy.
She is charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Exploitation of a Minor and Fabricating or Manipulating Evidence.
A Fayette County Grand Jury has indicted Phillips on five counts related to a relationship with at least two teenagers.
Legal documents say events took place in 2016.
Our Shay Arthur is speaking with her attorney who says there is more to the story.
35.048424 -89.542579