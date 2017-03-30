× Construction to shut down I-55 all weekend

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic headache for drivers this weekend who use I-55.

You’ll need to find a different route for a few days.

I-55, between downtown and the I-240 and I-55 junction, will be shut down for construction as crews work to remove an old abandoned railroad bridge which has been deemed a hazard.

TDOT will have four crews working around the clock, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

“It’s gonna have a pretty major impact on traffic,” said TDOT Operations District Engineer Brandon Akins.

The bridge, which was built in the 60s, only has a 14-foot clearance.

After multiple accidents, TDOT made the decision to tear it down.

“It’s been hit several times over the last couple years,” Akins said.

Drivers heading north on I-55 will have to take the I-55/I-240 detour.

And drivers heading south will be re-routed to the I-40/I-55 junction.

“Just make sure you’re paying attention, following the signage, following the message boards to get around the construction zone,” Akins said.

Detour signs are already up to let you know where to go, but some folks say they’d rather just avoid it altogether.

You can check traffic on your route on the TDOT website or Twitter page.