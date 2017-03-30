× City Watch issued for kidnapping victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for a man reportedly kidnapped.

Louis Santiago was at a home in the 4200 block of New Willow around 5 p.m. when two men reportedly grabbed him.

Santiago’s wife said the two suspects were armed. They jumped into a white vehicle with a camper on the back and TN tags 3A93B3.

Authorities were only able to release a vague description of the suspects.

If you see him, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.