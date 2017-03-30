Amber Alert suspect reportedly spotted in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have received a report a man wanted in connection to the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas has been spotted.

According to the report, Tad Cummins and Elizabeth were spotted at a gas station at 398 New Byhalia Road around 12:45 Thursday.

The man who spotted them said he saw Cummins first but didn’t recognize him at first. He finally made the connection, he said, when he saw who he thought was Elizabeth. He took a picture of the individuals and the license plate of the car they were driving, then immediately called police.

spoke to the guy who alerted police. He says if it is Tad Cummins, he shaved his beard. He took a pic of the license plate & sent to police pic.twitter.com/Y03hk6BzJU — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) March 30, 2017

Shortly after that, the Collierville police issued a Be On The Lookout, or a BOLO, for the two.

They were reportedly in a white van with Mississippi tags. That van was discovered abandoned at the Krystal’s on Union Avenue.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the sighting. They released a statement saying, “As we’ve previously indicated, dispatch traffic heard over the scanner should not be confused with confirmed sightings of these individuals. Again, at this time, there have been no substantiated sightings of either individual.”

Elizabeth was reported missing March 13 from Maury County. She was allegedly taken by a teacher.

If you see Cummins, call 911 immediately.