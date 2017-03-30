A look inside the revitalized Crosstown Concourse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Crosstown Concourse building is impressive, but walk through the renovated space, you get a sense of how massive it is.

"In this building, it's expected that 3,000 people a day will come in and out of this building. We hope that one of their stops along the way will be at the YMCA," said Shauna Bateman, the Church Health YMCA executive director.

The YMCA has teamed up with Church Health to offer a fitness gym with state of the art equipment.

Users will have to get a Y membership that also allows them to use any Y in the city.

Other tenants are also on the way including a high school here.

The upper floors are for residents. Some have already moved in.

There are still reminders that this used to be Sear's distribution center -- conveyor belt rollers are part of the decor.

One thing you will see, plenty of people coming in and out of this space checking it out, seeing what it has to offer.

Karen and Mark Whitby were picking up a bite to eat at the now open Mama Gaia Organic Restaurant Thursday and checking out what else is here.

"We went to the Y. Probably gonna join that. Very nice. Everything is very nice, modern, industrial. I like that," said Karen.

"As kids we came here to Sears and did all of our shopping. We ate in the area. That's what's so exciting to come back to the area and see it rejuvenated, revitalized," added Mark.

New life for an old building with much more newness to come.