Volunteer firefighter accused of sexually assaulting underage girl in Luxora

LUXORA, Ark. — A man has been charged with sexual assault after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a tip saying a Luxora volunteer firefighter who goes by “Candy Man” might have impregnated a 14-year-old.

Investigators learned the suspect was Candelario “Candy” Mireles, but he denied having any relationship with the girl.

He told investigators his ex-girlfriend had been harassing him and probably started this as a rumor.

However, an investigator learned the identity of the victim, and she said she and Mireles had sex over the summer. She also said he told her he loved her and they could go public with their relationship when she turned 18.

She said he helped her run away from home in October and gave her several cellphones, money and an engagement ring.

She said she broke up with him but that now he stalks her by driving by her house with his fire sirens on, staring at her and sending her friend requests on social media.

A warrant was issued for Mireles, and he went into the station. Once again he denied all the accusations, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.

He said he had frequently visited the victim’s home, but that was to hang out with her brothers. He also said he tried to mentor the girl but didn’t give her anything and had no sexual relationship with her.

Mireles has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.