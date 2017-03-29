× Suspect taken into custody, 2 others at large for shooting man in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified three suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting, and two of them are still at large.

Police were called to the 500 block of East Garland Avenue on March 21, where they found a 33-year-old man on the ground.

He had been beaten and shot and was taken to Helena Regional Hospital, police said. From there, he was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

Police received conflicting accounts when investigating the case.

First they were told the victim had entered a home unannounced and the residents attacked him, but they later learned that was not the case and that the victim never went into the house.

The victim was able to identify the suspects to police.

Police saw one of the suspects, Cortez Banks, 24, and took him into custody. He is charged with attempted murder and has a $650,000 bond.

The other suspects, Markee Ross, 26, and Michael “Mike Mike” Rogers, 25, are on the run and wanted for attempted murder.

Police said all three suspects have criminal histories, especially Ross, who has been a suspect in at least two other shootings.

“You have a person who has no regard for the law, who continues to be involved in violent criminal activity,” HWHPD said in a statement.

If you see Ross or Rogers, call 911 or your local police department. The number for HWHPD is (870) 572-3441.

Investigators are not sure at this time about what the motive for this shooting may have been.