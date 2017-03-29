× Suspect arrested for Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody for a shooting that injured two people in Parkway Village in earlier this month.

21-year-old Dedric Hayes was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Police say Hayes shot 21-year-old Ashley Tate near Knight Arnold and Castleman back on March 5th.

Tate was riding in a car with 21-year-old Joey Levy when a black Cadillac Escalade began following them.

After they turned onto Castleman, the passenger in the Escalade — identified by MPD as Hayes — started firing shots, causing Levy to crash into a tree.

Both Tate and Levy suffered extensive injuries as a result of the crash including broken legs.

Hayes is being held on $250,000 bail.

He’ll be arraigned on Wednesday.