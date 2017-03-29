Suspect arrested for Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody for a shooting that injured two people in Parkway Village in earlier this month.
21-year-old Dedric Hayes was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first degree murder.
Police say Hayes shot 21-year-old Ashley Tate near Knight Arnold and Castleman back on March 5th.
Tate was riding in a car with 21-year-old Joey Levy when a black Cadillac Escalade began following them.
After they turned onto Castleman, the passenger in the Escalade — identified by MPD as Hayes — started firing shots, causing Levy to crash into a tree.
Both Tate and Levy suffered extensive injuries as a result of the crash including broken legs.
Hayes is being held on $250,000 bail.
He’ll be arraigned on Wednesday.