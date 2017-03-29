× Surveillance image released of Game Stop thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man wanted for pulling a gun on employees at a local Game Stop.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to employees, the suspect walked into the store in the 2800 block of Wolfcreek Parkway and flashed a gun at them. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount from the register and took off westbound towards the Target store.

Police have released a surveillance image from the store in the hopes someone will recognize the suspect. If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.