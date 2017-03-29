× State offers $10,000 in Munford murder case

MUNFORD, Tenn. — The state is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the murder of a 72-year-old woman in Munford.

Anita Rieben was found dead inside her Reeder Avenue home February 17, 2016, after authorities received a welfare check request.

Her death was quickly ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced the state is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.